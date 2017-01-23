Stow the downhill skis, and warm up to these other fun ways to play in the snow.

AROUND SEATTLE, you might associate the call to snow with powder, edges and steep alpine terrain. With rugged mountains beckoning as soon as the first snow falls, it’s no wonder people rush to the mountains with skis and snowboards.

But if you are like me, and the call to alpine terrain doesn’t course through your veins, you like to remember all the other ways you can play in the snow. The following list doesn’t include simply putting on your snow pants and heading out to the mountains to tromp around and make snow angels, which I also highly recommend.

Snowshoeing

This is one of the most accessible ways to get outdoors: Anyone can rent snowshoes and poles to enjoy fresh crisp air and the serene quiet of a fresh snowfall. You can start simply on flat terrain, or challenge yourself on steeper trails. Make sure your boots are waterproof, and add gators to keep snow out of your boots! But if you are not snowshoeing at a ski resort that monitors avalanche conditions, check in with the Northwest Avalanche Center (nwac.us) before you go, to make sure conditions are stable and safe. To look for other ideas for snowshoe trails, check out trip reports at Washington Trails Association (wta.org).

Cross-country skiing

There’s nothing like the cardio pop of a cross-country ski, as you huff and puff up and down groomed trails on hills that look gentle from a distance. It’s my favorite winter sport. There are two types of cross-country skis — classic and skate. Most folks start on classics, doing the traditional parallel motion to get used to the feel of being on skis and staying balanced and upright while propelling yourself. If you want to challenge yourself even more, consider skate skiing, which adds in a side-to-side technique on light skis and revs up your heart rate ASAP. The Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Washington Ski Resort have Nordic centers where you can rent equipment and take lessons from pros before you head out onto their groomed trails: summitatsnoqualmie.com; stevenspass.com.

Skijor

Are you unwilling to head out into the wilderness without your canine companion? Consider teaching your pooch to skijor. In skijoring, you harness your dog to you and follow along on skis. While some dogs are better than others at pulling, it is sure to be a fun romp in the snow. Some basics to consider: Does your dog like to run or pull on the leash, or is he 35 pounds or heavier? These are not prerequisites, but they do help, according to Skijor USA. For more information, see skijorusa.org.

Fat bikes

Do you miss riding in the winter, or wish you had a way to train now? Consider cycling on the snow with tires big enough to float, or snow cycling. Locations where you can ride are limited, but if you are willing to invest in the equipment, you could be in for the ride of your life. These bikes are built for stability and are a great way to enjoy the snow: snowrec.org/snow-cycling.