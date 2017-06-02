Veteran Seattle rocker will play songs from his record “All the Way” at a show Saturday at The Royal Room in Columbia City.

A second record from Danny Newcomb & the Sugarmakers is coming out soon, and the band will play the new songs at a show Saturday.

The Sugarmakers will play songs from “All the Way” at The Royal Room in Columbia City. Doors open at 8 p.m., with music starting at 8:30. Tickets are $10. Also playing will be the band ex Licks and Newcomb’s former Goodness and The Rockfords bandmate, Carrie Akre.

Newcomb, who grew up in Seattle and lives on Vashon Island, was a guitar player and songwriter in Shadow, The Cheap Ones, Goodness and The Rockfords through the early 2000s. In 2015, he became a bandleader, writing and singing all the songs on the Sugarmakers’ debut record, “Masterwish.”

The new record is similar to the first — well-written pop songs with hooky melodies, harmonies and the strong guitar playing and confident voice of Newcomb.

“I’m looking forward to getting this one out and heard,” Newcomb says. “I feel like things keep getting honed and the materiel gets better, singing is more fun and as always, curious to see what happens in this crazy world.”

Newcomb is joined by bass player Rick Friel, drummer Eric Eagle, singer Faith Stankevich and keyboardist and guitar player Ryan Burns. Fiia McGann, the bassist in Goodness, provides background vocals on a song, and there’s a guitar cameo by Newcomb’s childhood friend and former bandmate (Shadow, The Rockfords) Mike McCready of Pearl Jam.

Newcomb, who produced “nearly all” of this record, says “All the Way” will be available at a release party planned for Aug. 11 at Easy Street Records in West Seattle.