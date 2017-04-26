What’s new in tomato breeding? Dwarf and blue varieties are hot this spring.

DID YOU KNOW that until the mid-1800s, tomatoes were thought to be poisonous? Evidently, a periodical by a New York women’s club finally put the matter to rest when it reported that you could eat tomatoes; you just had to boil them for two hours first. Pasta sauce is invented!

So many new varieties of tomatoes are introduced each year, it’s practically impossible to decide which ones to try. In order to find out what’s new and exciting this year, I asked my friend, renowned tomato expert and King County Master Gardener Marcia Dillon, for recommendations. Self-described as “the crazy tomato lady,” she grows more than 25 varieties for local Master Gardener plant sales, and tests another 80 varieties in her home garden and other sites.

Dillon reports there are two new trends in tomato breeding. The first is that growers are breeding dwarf tomatoes: Tasty heirlooms are being crossed with dwarf types to create a stockier, container-friendly tomato plant (3 to 4 feet instead of 7 to 8 feet). The other is that breeders are concentrating on blue tomatoes. Known in the breeding world as “antho,” short for anthocyanin, these tomatoes contain the same pigment found in blueberries. Aside from being very attractive and nutritious, the blue pigment helps protect the fruit from sunscald and gives the tomatoes a long shelf life.

One of her favorite discoveries is ‘Blue Beauty’. The gorgeous, crack-resistant tomatoes can weigh up to 8 ounces. This is an indeterminate tomato, meaning that it grows and produces fruit all season. The fruit is bright blue when unripe, gradually ripening to pinkish-purple. It’s very tasty, and lasts for several weeks without getting overripe or mushy. Dillon also is fond of ‘Ozark Sunset’. This indeterminate tomato has small purple-striped fruit, ripens early, and is prolific and delicious. A favorite orange-yellow type is ‘Copia’, a heavy producer of large, gorgeous-striped, incredibly delicious orange fruit.

I grew a number of her recommendations last summer, and most of them definitely will earn a spot in this year’s garden. ‘Black Sea Man’ is a midsized tomato with beautiful black fruit and outrageously good flavor. It is determinate, meaning that all the fruit ripens over a two-week period with compact growth, perfect for a container.

My top choice of the cherry tomatoes I grew last summer is ‘Lucky Tiger’. The elongated fruit has attractive striping and was amazingly sweet and tasty.

My all-time favorite tomato, however, has to be ‘Berkeley Tie-dye’. Just seeing the fruit, with its psychedelic swirls of yellow, green and red, will remind you of your hippie days. When you bite into the tricolor flesh, each hue imbued with its own spicy, sweet or tart flavor, you’ll find yourself with an incurable case of the munchies.

For tomato starts, check out the King County Master Gardener Foundation Plant Sale (May 5-6) and Tilth Alliance’s May Edible Plant Sale (May 6-7). Your local nursery undoubtedly will carry favorites, as well. When you buy tomato starts, the stocky ones do better than the tall, leggy ones.

Choose a sunny location in well-drained soil, and mix a handful of organic tomato food and a half-handful of fish-bone meal into the planting hole. Don’t be in a big rush to plant them in the garden. Although the traditional time to plant tomatoes is around Mother’s Day, unseasonably cold weather can do permanent harm, preventing tomatoes from performing well for most of the summer.

If you’re not going to protect newly planted starts with a cloche or other covering, put them out in a sunny location during the day, but bring them back inside the unheated garage at night. Each evening, leave the plants out a bit longer before bringing them in. After a week of this process, the starts should be acclimated and ready to plant. With some warm weather, you’ll be harvesting in no time. Then be a risk-taker, and eat them raw.