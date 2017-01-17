Be careful what you wish for. Telling well-meaning family members you enjoyed a certain dish means they’re going to associate it with you. Forever.

AS NEWLYWEDS, WE knew what to expect when the family gathered at my grandmother’s house: My oldest cousin telling my husband, “I made the zucchini bread, because I know how much you like it.” my aunt letting us know she got a whitefish platter especially for him. My grandmother stocking up on his favorite rugelach cookies.

Our newest family member did not actually love any of the thoughtfully selected foods. He liked them fine, but he might have preferred Milanos to rugelach, and lox to whitefish. He probably had welcomed seconds of the chosen dishes at some early meal as the relatives were sizing him up, the usual prosaic origins behind family myths.

Clearly, we weren’t the only family with this phenomenon, as I found reading “Textbook,” a new sort-of memoir by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Here’s how Rosenthal, known for her piercing insights on ordinary life, described the dinner rule:

“If you announce or demonstrate a fondness for a particular snack or treat in the company of an adoring and thoughtful family member, there is a good chance they will automatically link it to you. The next time you are their guest, they will excitedly bring you by the arm over to the bowl/dish/tray that holds this favorite item of yours. You may or may not love the item as much as they think you do. Either way, the food association will likely continue for the rest of your life.”

When I read that page out loud, my husband asked with true shock: “Did your family write that book?”

Of course, we’d both give a lot now for one of those “favorites”-laden meals. My grandmother died 12 years ago; my aunt followed in 2014; my cousins are scattered; and our own kids don’t know their father is supposed to love rugelach. I don’t often serve such spreads, but I think of them with satisfied nostalgia when I make the best gift I ever contributed to the table: loaves of date spice bread from “The Joy of Cooking” and banana bread from James Beard’s “Beard on Bread.”

I had made them in bulk that year, because my Depression-era grandmother never wasted a penny, and yet somehow never let us pay for a meal. You know the type, if the type still exists: She took college classes into her 90s with a group of friends at Fairleigh Dickinson University, and shopped for her own groceries at the A&P. Beyond our presence and the occasional ceiling-bulb change she would ask of my 6-foot-1 husband, she didn’t accept or appreciate gifts. So on that visit, I had the brilliant idea of baking batch upon batch of my dessert breads, packaging them for the freezer so she could bring them out when friends came to visit. My cousin thought I was crazy, but Grandma was thrilled — maybe even, I thought at the time, a little smug to have a supply of her favorites.

I’ve always been proud of the idea, and appreciated all the love at that table. We certainly ate well. But it didn’t occur to me until now, reading Rosenthal’s book, to wonder whether Grandma actually liked those breads.

Date Spice Cake

Makes 1 loaf

1 cup boiling water or coffee (I use coffee)

1 cup dates, cut into small pieces

1½ cups sifted cake flour (I usually substitute all-purpose)

1½ teaspoons double-acting baking powder

¾ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon soda

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup sifted sugar

1 beaten egg

1 cup raisins

1 cup broken pecan meats

Powdered sugar for dusting

1. Have all ingredients at room temperature.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

3. Pour boiling coffee or water over the date pieces. Cool and set aside.

4. Resift flour with baking powder, nutmeg, salt and soda, and set aside.

5. In a large bowl, cream together butter, sugar and egg. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture in about three parts, alternating with thirds of the date mixture. Stir the batter well after each addition. Fold in raisins and pecans.

6. Bake in a greased 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan for about 45 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar.

Lightly adapted from “The Joy of Cooking”