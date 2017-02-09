The Phoenix and the Chin Gee Hee Building were built quickly after the Great Fire of 1889. One remains, reshaped, at the northeast corner of Washington Street and Second Avenue.

PUBLIC HISTORIAN Kurt E. Armbruster, a sensitive explorer of Seattle’s cityscapes, recently sent me his snapshot of the Chin Gee Hee Building at the northeast corner of Washington Street and the Second Avenue Extension. Armbruster regards it as “a little gem” and, it seems, it is the last remaining piece of architecture to survive from Seattle’s First Chinatown: It was a community of mostly single men who helped build the region’s earliest railroads, and who labored as domestics and on the pick-and-shovel gangs that helped dig, for example, the canal between Puget Sound and Lake Washington.

Chin Gee Hee arrived in Seattle in the mid-1870s and soon prospered as a labor contractor, a merchant and a builder. Partnering with Chin Chun Hock, another and even-earlier Chinese contractor-merchant, Chin Gee Hee hired Seattle’s earliest resident architect, William E. Boone, to design two commercial buildings for them in Chinatown.

Although both buildings were consumed by the city’s Great Fire of June 6, 1889, they were quickly replaced by the two grander three-story hotels featured here. The greater part of Chin Chun Hock’s Phoenix Hotel is to the left of the darker power pole in the “Then” photo’s foreground, and the full facade of the Chin Gee Hee Building, facing Washington Street, is to the right of the pole.

Boone, back on the job, styled both as orthodox Victorians. It is claimed that Chin Gee Hee’s hotel was the first brick building completed following the ’89 fire; however, we might be permitted to show some reservation about this claim, as we do with many other “firsts” in local history: The 30-plus blocks of the business district were a cacophony of construction following the fire, with builders racing to open first.

Judging from news coverage, the Phoenix was the seedier of the two hotels. On Aug. 11, 1905, the hotel’s manager, W.A. Morris, was charged with robbing one of its drunken guests of $45. While the manager professed his innocence, police told The Seattle Times, “Morris conducts one of the worst dives in the city.”

Earlier that summer, the police had led an opium raid on the Phoenix, noting that the hotel had “developed into a full-fledge opium den, and in the last month, a half-dozen smokers have been caught there.” (Meanwhile, also in 1905, Chin Gee Hee left Seattle to build a railroad in China. He subsequently was awarded by the last emperor a peacock feather and a retinue of servants and soldiers, presumably to help him guard the rails.)

The Phoenix’s transgressions were fixed forever in 1928, when it was razed with the “improvement” of a Second Avenue Extension, a 1,413-foot cut through the neighborhood between Yesler Way and Jackson Street. It was hoped that the extension would make Second Avenue a ceremonial promenade leading to and from the train depots.

The Chin Gee Hee Building was saved with only its west end sliced away. This eccentric reduction, combined with the recessed gallery cut into the third floor above Washington Street, surely heightened the building’s gemlike charms. Martin Denny, the proprietor of the Assemblage, the Chin Gee Hee’s principal commercial tenant, shared the greater neighborhood’s underground suspicion that the Phoenix Hotel’s basement might well survive under the intersection.