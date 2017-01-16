Shoreline’s Katrina Young monitors her diet carefully to make sure she achieves emotional and physical balance plus mental clarity. She needs to build muscle but stay lean and agile. As you’d guess, it’s not easy.

A CHEAT DAY in the life of an Olympian is, well, rather tame.

Diver Katrina Young’s guilty pleasure is frozen yogurt. Put some gummy bears and sprinkles on that fro-yo, and then I would call it a cheat day.

But Young’s life is not like the rest of ours. Young, a 24-year-old graduate of Shorecrest High School, finished 13th in the 10-meter platform last summer in Rio de Janeiro. She’s contemplating training for another run at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

What she eats matters, every day.

Young, a Shoreline native who lives and trains in Tallahassee, Fla., where she graduated from Florida State, grew up pescatarian, eating fish as part of a vegetarian-based diet. Young, who was a gymnast from ages 7 to 14, began diving at 9 and started lifting weights when she was 13, was struggling with bone density when she arrived at college, so she added chicken. Now she eats meat, though she says she’s thankful she spent so much of her time eating a plant-based diet first.

Her goal with food is always emotional and physical balance and mental clarity. As a diver, she needs muscle for explosiveness off the platform; she also needs to stay lean to be quick and agile.

“It’s not the easiest thing,” she says.

Young has played around with her diet, adding meat and cutting gluten for a year to see whether it made a difference. She has settled into a routine that includes a smoothie in the morning and balanced meals the rest of the day. After a big diving practice or lifting session, she eats beef jerky or turkey jerky she keeps in her car, plus a Lara bar, for muscle restoration and to make sure she’s not too hungry when she gets home.

Her dinners include a grain like rice, a protein like chicken and steamed vegetables. She loves broccoli and cauliflower.

“They restore me so much,” she said. “I can feel the consistency of energy from them.”

She has learned over time which foods help her, like turmeric; ginger root in her smoothies; and raw, unfiltered honey as a natural sweetener in her coffee. She loves kombucha, which is both effervescent and tasty, and offers health benefits. She knows the foods that don’t feel good: Bread makes her groggy, and fried food makes her feel heavy.

Young doesn’t really have whole cheat days, but she has “cheat moments,” she says. Those happen when she loses discipline or when she’s had a great day, and then she indulges in Greek frozen yogurt or chocolate pudding.

Young no longer weighs herself, but leading up to important competitions like the Olympic Trials, or when she was headed to Rio, she cut back on sugar and dairy, so frozen yogurt was out. The shift helps her energy and her mood.

“It matters for my sport because mental clarity and focus is so important,” she says. “You have a couple seconds to perform your dive.”

In Rio, she had to resist cuisines from around the world at the food hall and stay disciplined, even if others, like swimmers and track athletes, were eating a lot of carbs. It was the Olympics, after all.

“This is what you’ve been working for your whole life,” she says. “It’s a really big deal.”

One approach she takes that the rest of us could learn from is planning her desserts, allowing herself to have them on occasion while keeping in mind her ultimate athletic goals.

“We’re all humans focusing on what we want to do and hopefully following our passion,” she says. “It’s important to have those indulgences. I want to be great in what I’m doing, and I also want to enjoy my life.”

Amen.