Domanico Cellars has opened a winery and tasting room on a vineyard that has its roots in the state’s wine history.

A QUICK DRIVE north of Prosser leads to a vineyard that is an echo from the dawn of the modern wine industry.

This 10-acre vineyard near Washington State University’s research center has deep roots in history. Parts of it date back a century. Many of the vines go back to the mid-1970s, when three WSU researchers were working hard to shape the industry we know today.

George Carter was WSU’s research winemaker during the Wine Project, a multiyear program aimed at discovering which grape varieties grew successfully in Eastern Washington and what quality of wines they made. Carter’s team included the legendary Walter Clore and Chas Nagel, who was based in Pullman.

Three to try Domanico Cellars 2013 Domanico Vineyard La Fille estate cabernet franc, Yakima Valley, $32: It’s floral, herbal and fruity, opening with blueberry, cola and mocha with green peppercorn notes. Juicy raspberry acidity, soft tannins and dark cassis finish make this quite approachable. Domanico Cellars 2014 estate semillon, Yakima Valley, $16: Herbal notes, followed by classic hints of fig and tropical fruit and flavors of fresh apple, pineapple and ripe pear. Domanico Cellars 2013 L’errant, Columbia Valley, $32: This blend of petit verdot, merlot, lemberger and syrah opens with aromas of ripe plum, dark chocolate and black olive, followed by flavors of blackberry, black tea, clove and a hint of mocha on the finish.

Carter moved his family to Prosser in 1955 and began planting grapes. The oldest vines are cabernet sauvignon planted in 1975, followed by merlot (1976), lemberger and riesling (1977) and chardonnay (1978).

The vinifera grapes are punctuated by a gnarly old black munakka vine — a raisin variety — that was old when Carter arrived and now could be a true agricultural antique.

Carter died in 1997 at the age of 94.

A few years ago, his son Dennis put the vineyard up for sale. Jason Domanico bought it. He had started his eponymous winery — Domanico Cellars — in Ballard (where he still operates a tasting room) in 2006. Last year, he finished building a winery and tasting room at the vineyard and moved his 2,000-case production to the outskirts of Prosser.

Mixed in among the rows are odds and ends: a few vines of table grapes, even 16 pinot noir vines poking out in the middle. Jason leaves them rather than pulling them out, in reverence to a Washington wine legend.

Domanico sells a couple of tons to home winemaking groups, one of which has been buying grapes for more than 35 years. The day those hobbyists come for their grapes is his favorite of the year. He stages a picnic and enjoys listening to their stories.

If you’re heading to the Yakima Valley for spring barrel tasting weekend April 28-30, consider taking that short side trip to drop in at Domanico. Jason will be offering tastes as well as vineyard maps, so you can stroll through some of the valley’s oldest and most storied vines.