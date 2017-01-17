Tomorrow is filled with possibility. It’s in good hands. Young people, with all their millennial quirks and odd behavior, digital strangeness and unreliable disdain for what the older generation believes, are not so different from previous generations.

CHANGE DOESN’T CARE what you think about it. Change isn’t glib. It’s just busy these days. VERY busy. Change harbors no dimensional obedience, maintains no physical geometry, has little to no respect for time, and is especially lacking in empathy. Change is a devious little cherub. Once it has disrupted your scene, it wanders off to find other traditions ripe for obliteration. Sneaking into the clubhouse, Change drinks your wine, eats your delicate finger sandwiches and double-dips in your zesty ranch dressing. Change leaves a mess and moves on. It has to. It has much to do, and you’re in the way.

It wasn’t always like this. During the 20th century, Change was a heralded beacon. It had manners, was an invited guest and lived well. It traveled equally in the thriving desires of young and old people, within their expansive minds and determined hearts. It fueled our adventurous jaunts into transportation, aviation, electronics, medical advancements and atomic energy. As a world seeking repair from the devastation of two major wars, famine and influenza, Change was not only our primary weapon to combat the damaging long-term effects of stagnation; it was the magnet for youthful vigor — the inescapable romance of making a difference in a world that desperately needed to evolve.

Today, with nearly two decades of the 21st century unleashed, Change has opened new offices throughout the world and hired some questionable associates. While Change and its many agents are working overtime and in new digital dimensions, the jury still is out as to what collateral damage might be brewing. Many believe we are heading into a digital Armageddon, our children lulled into hypnosis via tablet and smartphone, our youthful humanity drummed into intellectual comas, their lithe bodies atrophied by lack of physical movement, their hearts and minds unable to relate to live beings or read expressions of pain, joy, or worse — never find the rewards of physical moments. Change, of course, laughs at this. It knows it is powerful and compelling, but it also knows it is nothing without our humanity.

Of course Change can be lured into darkness. It’s not weak, but it is impetuously curious. It wants to know the limits of our capability, the urgency of our needs, the base of our desires. Change studies our demands, and toys with what we can manage. But Change knows no different and cannot be held accountable for the suffering even when it delivers a wallop of an impact years later. Impact is the responsibility of our collective humanity. And that’s where Change is having some real challenges these days. Digital movements, fake news, vapor markets, experiences with meaning that are “meaning”-less. Even Change feels, well … shortchanged.

Every year as I prepare to finish teaching undergraduate Industrial Design and graduate Innovation Studio, I grab Change and invite it out for coffee. (We don’t get beer. Change and beer don’t get along.). We sit thoughtfully at a window seat gazing out over the busy Seattle streets. Change shakes its head in dismay. “I thought we’d have driverless cars by now.”

“Be patient,” I tell Change. “Some of your best people are working on it.”

Change smiles and asks me how the semester went. “Best ever,” I reply.

Change looks at me and sips its coffee “You say that every year.”

Tomorrow is filled with possibility. It’s in good hands. Young people, with all their millennial quirks and odd behavior, digital strangeness and unreliable disdain for what the older generation believes, are not so different from previous generations. They will think very differently and use exceptionally fast tools to achieve new horizons, but ultimately the future they will compose will be their future, not ours. And that’s the funny thing about the future. The one we worked for is totally different from the one that has become our present. But we shaped it as best we could, fighting alongside Change as the world unfolded before our very eyes.

I say goodbye to Change as we part from the coffee shop. Change catches an Uber to the opera, where it meets once a week with Passion. Some call them a strange pair. They argue a lot in public, but somehow, they seem to work things out. I catch the ferry to Bainbridge Island and watch the city become smaller and smaller as we glide across the Puget Sound. Soon I’ll start my syllabus for 2017 classes. And just as it has been for the past 21 years, a new group of promising students will enter the classroom, settle in anxiously, and open their minds while Change sits patiently in the back, sipping coffee.