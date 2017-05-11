• Atomizing showerhead: Beta product from Nebia
More about Heron Hall
• Built-in kitchen appliances: Sub-Zero and Wolf
• Cabinetry: Custom Jason F. McLennan designs by Neil Kelly Cabinets
• Composting toilets: Phoenix Composting
• Concrete kitchen countertops: Ryan McPhail (fluidconcreteanddesign@comcast.net; 206-818-2996)
• Door hardware: ASSA ABLOY
• Engineering: Associated Engineering
• Exterior custom tile pavers: McLennan Earth Measure designs by Coldspring
• General contractor: Smallwood Design and Construction
• Great-room fan: Big Ass Fan Company
• Great-room and “kids’ world” pendant lights: David Trubridge
• Great-room and “kids’ world” handblown glass in columns: Kelly Asadorian
• Green roof systems: Columbia Green
• Insulation: Knauf Insulation
• Kitchen lights: Bainbridge Island artist Brandon Perhacs
• Kitchen sink: Kohler Stages
• Lumber: Sustainable Northwest Woods
• Metal roofing: Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
• Milling: Coyote Woodshop of Bainbridge Island (out of business)
• Moss art: Joe Zazzera
• Paint: ECOS Paints
• Photovoltaic solar panels: SolarWorld
• Rammed-earth walls: SIREWALL
• Salvage stores: Earthwise Architectural Salvage and Second Use, both in Seattle
• Solar consultants: Solar Design Associates
• Solar installation: Frederickson Electric
• Water cistern: RainBank Rainwater Systems
• Waterproofing/flashing: Prosoco
• Windows: JELD-WEN