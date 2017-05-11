• Atomizing showerhead: Beta product from Nebia

• Built-in kitchen appliances: Sub-Zero and Wolf

• Cabinetry: Custom Jason F. McLennan designs by Neil Kelly Cabinets

• Composting toilets: Phoenix Composting

• Concrete kitchen countertops: Ryan McPhail (fluidconcreteanddesign@comcast.net; 206-818-2996)

• Door hardware: ASSA ABLOY

• Engineering: Associated Engineering

• Exterior custom tile pavers: McLennan Earth Measure designs by Coldspring

• General contractor: Smallwood Design and Construction

• Great-room fan: Big Ass Fan Company

• Great-room and “kids’ world” pendant lights: David Trubridge

• Great-room and “kids’ world” handblown glass in columns: Kelly Asadorian

• Green roof systems: Columbia Green

• Insulation: Knauf Insulation

• Kitchen lights: Bainbridge Island artist Brandon Perhacs

• Kitchen sink: Kohler Stages

• Lumber: Sustainable Northwest Woods

• Metal roofing: Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

• Milling: Coyote Woodshop of Bainbridge Island (out of business)

• Moss art: Joe Zazzera

• Paint: ECOS Paints

• Photovoltaic solar panels: SolarWorld

• Rammed-earth walls: SIREWALL

• Salvage stores: Earthwise Architectural Salvage and Second Use, both in Seattle

• Solar consultants: Solar Design Associates

• Solar installation: Frederickson Electric

• Water cistern: RainBank Rainwater Systems

• Waterproofing/flashing: Prosoco

• Windows: JELD-WEN