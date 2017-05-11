Share story

By
The Seattle Times

• Atomizing showerhead: Beta product from Nebia

More about Heron Hall

(Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times)
(Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times)

Built-in kitchen appliances: Sub-Zero and Wolf

Cabinetry: Custom Jason F. McLennan designs by Neil Kelly Cabinets

• Composting toilets: Phoenix Composting

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Concrete kitchen countertops: Ryan McPhail (fluidconcreteanddesign@comcast.net; 206-818-2996)

Door hardware: ASSA ABLOY

Engineering: Associated Engineering

Exterior custom tile pavers: McLennan Earth Measure designs by Coldspring

General contractor: Smallwood Design and Construction

Great-room fan: Big Ass Fan Company

Great-room and “kids’ world” pendant lights: David Trubridge

Great-room and “kids’ world” handblown glass in columns: Kelly Asadorian

• Green roof systems: Columbia Green

Insulation: Knauf Insulation

Kitchen lights: Bainbridge Island artist Brandon Perhacs

Kitchen sink: Kohler Stages

• Lumber: Sustainable Northwest Woods

Metal roofing: Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

• Milling: Coyote Woodshop of Bainbridge Island (out of business)

Moss art: Joe Zazzera

Paint: ECOS Paints

Photovoltaic solar panels: SolarWorld

Rammed-earth walls: SIREWALL

Salvage stores: Earthwise Architectural Salvage and Second Use, both in Seattle

• Solar consultants: Solar Design Associates

Solar installation: Frederickson Electric

Water cistern: RainBank Rainwater Systems

• Waterproofing/flashing: Prosoco

Windows: JELD-WEN

Sandy Deneau Dunham: 206-464-2252 or sdunham@seattletimes.com. Sandy Deneau Dunham writes about architecture and design for Pacific NW and is associate editor of the magazine.