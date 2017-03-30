A big box of a building on Capitol Hill once housed students and instructors from nearby Cornish School of the Arts.

IT WAS A delightful surprise to come upon — but not stumble upon — this week’s “then” photo. In the mid-1970s, I lived on the second floor of this big box at the southeast corner of Broadway and Republican Street. I shared the space with other instructors and students connected with the nearby Cornish School of the Arts.

This is one of several 5-by-7-inch negatives included in a study of billboards and their settings, photographed during the years of the Great Depression, from 1929 into the early 1940s. Many of the billboard negatives come with a full day-month-year date, but not this one. For guidance, we turned to the property-record cards from the 1937 WPA photo survey.

The cards show that the narrow vacant lot to the south of our corner lot was developed in 1935 by a jeweler named William Cobb. So our “then” photo dates from before 1935.

Cobb lent some class to the block-long collection of often-typical retailers on this east side of Broadway between Harrison and Republican streets. The strip included G.O. Guy Drugs; Diamond 5-cent to $1 Store; Brehms Delicatessen; Yoshihard Laundry; Sam Tanneff’s Shoe Repair; John Jones’ Meats; and three green grocers, including the longtime tenant Queen City Grocery, here at 434 Broadway. Whatever their age, there is something fresh about the retailers here, both brick and frame. Between Harrison and Roy streets, they were all — including the big box — dragged east in 1930-31 for the widening and somewhat fussy straightening of Broadway.

Our “then” photo probably was taken soon after the move. Behind the signed windows upstairs are the offices of a chiropractor and a dentist, Dr. J. Marvin Brown. A mention about Brown from The Seattle Times in 1931 is not an advertisement for painless extractions, but news that he was part of the Reception Committee for a Capitol Club Banquet at Pilgrim Congregational Church, located across Republican Street from his office. The impressive lineup of speakers included the governor, the mayor and the president of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

The dentist was probably as well-known for his trigger finger as for his drill. Brown’s hunting and fishing feats often made the news. He appeared on the front cover of the Seattle Sunday Times color rotogravure Pictorial for Nov. 7, 1954. In that precursor of this magazine, Brown cuddles in a still life with his Springer Spaniel, shotgun and bagged pheasant, beside a rustic barn near the Whitman County village of Hay.

But, of course, at least for the “then” photographer, the intended celebrity here is the billboard for the corn product Karo, a table syrup introduced in 1902 and soon advertised nationwide as, “The Great Spread for Daily Bread.”