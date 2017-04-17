This conditioning class puts the focus on ballet movements.

WHENEVER I GET near a barre for ballet-based training, my brain reverts to 8 years old. It thinks I know all the moves from childhood ballet classes, so the class won’t be hard.

The truth is, I’m an adult, my turnout is terrible, I lack inner-thigh strength and my toes are unaccustomed to the elegant ballet point.

Still, I returned to The Ballet Studio in the University District, where I previously had experimented with beginner ballet. This time, I was there for a ballet exercise class to learn how adult ballet dancers develop strength. I figured it would be like a modern interval strength-training class.

The Ballet Studio https://theballetstudio.com

While the strength techniques are on par with what you experience in a fitness studio, ballet-conditioning class also included many students in black and pink leotards and tights; a live accompanist; references to port de bras, or movement of the arms; and lots of reminders about foot positioning and pointing toes. Ballet conditioning had all the essence of ballet, along with a lot of glute work.

We warmed up at the barre, with teacher Kristin Lewis taking us through basic ballet movements: balancing on one foot, grand pliés, and leg extensions and holds. I remembered ballet requires a lot of core and seat muscles for all those relevés and leg extensions.

After the opening work, we moved to the floor with mats and stretchy bands. Lewis took us through arm exercises for shoulder and arm strength, and they felt straightforward, though some arm muscles protested as we added small pulses.

We did push-ups and planks and side lifts for core strengthening, essential for staying upright in ballet movements. Lewis sprinkled in ballet terms throughout, speaking to different foot and arm positions.

Then we put the bands around our feet; sat with our legs straight, toes pointed and turned out; and lifted one leg off the floor. Ay caramba. My inner thighs unhappily obliged with the little circles and big sensation, and I sighed, reminded yet again of areas I can work to strengthen. We progressed to bigger lifts, which were supposedly easier.

I hoped the glute exercises would be less excruciating. My glutes are used to being worked.

But they weren’t much better. We lay on our side, bands around our ankles, and lifted our upper leg toward the ceiling. We did some straight-up lifts, added tiny circles, then kept doing variations to make sure we worked all areas of those big important muscles. We did additional glute exercises on hands and knees, lifting a leg straight back, with a bent knee and more. By this point, I was sweating a lot, and taking some breaks from the full counts for each round.

We closed class with stretching, of course.

The class reminded me of several of my least favorite strengthening exercises, but the intensity often was mitigated by listening to our accompanist, Gary, sing along as he played dreamy sequences on the piano.

I am always more motivated by fitness that has an end goal. In this case, the idea that the little circles would help me get stronger for dancing, using an art form that is physically rigorous, was appealing. I like getting stronger with a purpose, and I also loved the immersion into the culture of ballet.