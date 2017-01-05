Seattle’s Last Resort Fire Department collects and displays photos of both stations, and 18 antique fire engines.

ON THE BACK of the original print, preserved at the Museum of History & Industry, is written a sparse description: “Ballard Fire Dept. 1903, Market St. wooden bldg.” Ballard, then commonly tagged “the Shingle Capital of the World,” was still its own city with its own fire department.

The caption writer’s claim of “Market St.” is slightly off. The address of the station, with the hose and chemical wagon posing here, was on Burke Street. Admittedly, that is a bit fussy. Looking northeast from the station’s footprint on its flatiron block’s irregular southwest corner, the station faced both Burke and Market streets. Before Ballard was annexed to Seattle in 1907, Market was named Broadway and was truly as broad then as it is now.

The street fronting the station had been named in honor of Thomas Burke, one of the pioneers who developed Ballard in the late 1880s. With annexation, the name was changed to Russell, another Ballard pioneer, on the principle of “first come, first served.” In 1907, Seattle already had a Burke Avenue, running north from Lake Union through Wallingford.

The original photo offers nothing in the way of names for the firemen; or the horses; or the station’s mascot, which, I assumed, was a Dalmatian, the traditional fire-station breed. When I suggested this to Galen Thomaier, director of Seattle’s Last Resort Fire Department, in Ballard, and its museum in Pioneer Square, he smartly asked, “Where are the spots?” I answered that the want of them was no fault of the dog, but of the print’s highlights, which, after about 113 years, are washed out. Thomaier said that fire stations in Seattle rarely chose Dalmatians, so maybe this dog never did have spots.

As for the uniformed men, posing in a line as straight as their buttons, we can feel confident their names survive in “Archival Ballard,” the many boxes of letters, minutes, ordinances, proposals, plans and ledgers that, following the 1907 annexation, were carted to Seattle’s City Hall (then popularly named “Katzenjammer Kastle” for its battery of odd, clapboard additions).

Thomaier served 26 years as a fireman for the Seattle Fire Department. For eight of those, he was stationed in Station No. 18, the brick Ballard landmark that in 1911 replaced the “wooden bldg.” featured in our “then” photo. Thomaier and his colleagues have many more photographs of both stations, brick and board, preserved in the Last Resort Fire Department’s collections. The department also cares for 18 antique fire engines, 16 of them road-worthy. Its collections are kept and shown in two locations: the Pioneer Square Museum, at 301 Second Ave. S., and the Ballard site at 1433 N.W. 51st St. Call first (206-783-4474), and/or check online at lastresortfd.org.