The Emerald City Cloggers perfect the precision — and the awesome sound — of clogging done right.

I HEARD THE sharp clackety-clack from the hallway first. I didn’t expect the sound to be so precise, and I wondered whether I had gotten clogging all wrong.

When I walked into the dance studio in the Seattle Armory at the Seattle Center and saw all manner of people dancing in all manner of footwear, with taplike plates attached to the soles of their shoes, I realized I needed some serious clogging education.

Fortunately, Tracy Turner, teacher and founder of Emerald City Cloggers, was happy to share the history and basics of clogging. Clogging is the Gaelic word for time, and it is an American folk dance with roots in the Appalachian Mountains, he says. Unlike Irish dancing, which features a rigid upper body, cloggers are more relaxed.

The biggest misconception about clogging? The shoes.

Cloggers use metal plates similar to tap dancers’. New cloggers can even start with tap shoes, with a single plate on the ball of the foot and heel. Full clogs feature double plates on the ball and heel, and include a toe plate for added emphasis in certain steps. You can glue the plates onto sneakers, Turner says — thus the variety of shoes in class.

The distinctions might seem small, but when you watch cloggers dance, you can hear the difference. The plates on clogging shoes jingle, and there’s a precise and emphatic ring when cloggers dance in sync.

Turner invited me to watch Emerald City’s intermediate class. I spent most of my time itching to try it, knowing the clacking sound would be so satisfying. I am sure if I were actually dancing, I would spend much of the class with my brow furrowed and my brain in dance-step overload. And I would have a ball.

One of the classic steps in clogging is a double step. Rather than a shuffle, common in tap, cloggers do more of a brush/tap combination forward and back. It’s a different mastery of feet and ankles.

For the intermediate class, Turner took his cloggers through a full set of choreography, including various kicks and stomps, while doing the steps himself. It was an impressive showcase of memory and ankle dexterity. Some of the more-complicated moves, like a fireball, required students to move one foot out and then up to the knee. The timing on the move was difficult, and dancers kept requesting another chance to practice.

They danced steadily and ran through the entire piece over and over. All the dancers were clearly focused, remembering hops, turns and slides.

Turner said the final chunk of choreography was three easy steps. I watched, and even I knew the addition of toe tap and heel stomps with arm reaches was the opposite of easy.

Fortunately, when you’re new to clogging, you start simply. Turner breaks down the double step to make it easier to remember, and teaches more steps over the course of 12 weeks. Some students show up after watching clogging on television, while others clogged when they were younger and returned after many years.

I always think my life would be richer with a weekly dance class. Perhaps when the next beginner round starts, I’ll be clogging, clickety-clacking away.