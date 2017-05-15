These high-stamina women pool their considerable efforts to keep a beach ball aloft.

LIKE MANY WORKOUTS, the deepwater workout started out as a pragmatic solution. Water aerobics in the shallow end pounded arthritic knees, so some of the women moved over to the deep end for exercise.

Initially, they treaded water, some wearing foam belts to help keep them afloat, but then one week, somebody brought in a beach ball. The Deep-end Doll Fins were born.

Twice a week, they gather in the deep end of the pool at the Northshore YMCA in Bothell. They warm up with water walks, light treading or cross-country skiing motions in the water.

Northshore YMCA in Bothell seattleymca.org/locations/northshore-ymca

Once they’re ready, they gather in a circle in the deep end, some with belts, some without. Someone throws an inflated beach ball in the air, and the session begins. They bat the ball around, some slapping it; some punching it with a fist; and some moving into a reclined position to kick it into the air, also known as “foosball.” One regular, Nancy Lanphear, occasionally likes to head the ball when the opportunity comes up.

They all work on their form, staying upright to challenge their cores while churning their legs in an eggbeater pattern. But they always keep a sharp eye on the beach ball.

The Doll Fins range in age from 68 to 79 and don’t take their workout lightly. They tread water for 40 minutes straight while trying to keep the ball in the air. Behind them, the shallow-water aerobics class makes the water swirl, creating waves that sometimes affect their game.

The group works to keep the ball under control, though occasionally it bonks shallow-water aerobics folks. Sorry!

They once considered a net, but then someone would have to hold it, and nobody wanted that job. So, they tread water in a circle.

When the group gets large, they’ll sometimes put someone in the middle to keep the ball afloat. Occasionally, a grandkid makes an appearance. But most of the time, it’s the same regulars, who chat about the latest episode of “The Bachelor,” books, movies or cooking, while continuously treading water.

Member Sue Beyer describes herself as a lifelong water rat. For others, swimming came later in life.

For D. Jagla, water helped her get stronger after a stroke 20 years ago. Now 77, after walking with a wheelchair and a walker, she uses a cane for stability. In water, she says, “You’re weightless; you don’t feel so handicapped.”

It’s also rather competitive out there. I didn’t join the Doll Fins in the water, but I could see the determination on their faces to keep the ball afloat and to hit it well.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are,” Beyer says. “Once a competitor, always a competitor.”

But for most of them, it’s the combination of socializing and low-impact exercise that keeps them coming back.

Marilyn Cass, 79, has back problems, so swimming is the only exercise she can do that doesn’t hurt.

“With all these girls, it’s so fun,” she says.

I find 10 to 15 minutes treading water a workout in itself. Seeing a group of women in their 60s and 70s do it with ease showed me that ways to stay fit are endless, no matter your age. The Deep-end Doll Fins realized all it takes is a pool and a beach ball.