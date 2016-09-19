Seattle’s Chinatown International District is a ground zero, where a community’s vibrancy and our ability to address fundamental public safety and health responsibilities collide.

SEATTLE needs to act now to clean up illegal encampments and enforce public safety and health codes instead of creating more bureaucratic hurdles. Present conditions in Seattle’s Chinatown International District are intolerable. A proposed ordinance from Columbia Legal Service and the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington that is before the City Council would make conditions worse, not only in this district, but across the city.

On Aug. 28, my hardworking mother, who is the owner of Huong Binh Restaurant located in Little Saigon, was robbed at gunpoint in front of her restaurant as she was closing up for the night. The violent act was done in a matter of seconds. Thank goodness she was not harmed. Though the despicable act was quick, the long-term emotional toll it has taken on her will last a lifetime. She is frightened, nervous and anxious, but feels tremendously thankful to be able to go home to her family and friends.

My mother is a small-business owner. And at 64, she still works 14 hours a day, seven days a week to support her ailing father, her brothers and sisters, and provides for the educational needs of her nieces and nephews overseas. My mother is the most generous person I know — caring for her employees, always available to help with my family and even feeding the homeless people who come to her door. She diligently pays her taxes and abides by all the rules.

She is not unlike many small-business owners in the Seattle Chinatown International District who are on the margin of survival — she has to make every penny count to stay in business. The loss sustained from the robbery is a heavy one. As a small-business owner and one with limited skills and resources, she has had to face many challenges that other U.S.-born business owners don’t have. However, the increased public-safety and health risks surrounding illegal encampments, open drug use and criminal activity in the International District have profoundly affected her small business and taken an emotional and physical toll.

The increased public-safety issues related to illegal encampments in the area affect not just small businesses, but also the Wing Luke Museum, a longtime landmark of the district, which nearly shut down in July due to crime and trash surrounding an unauthorized encampment a block away. My own staff refuses to park in certain areas due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, elderly residents are assaulted and cars vandalized.

Seattle’s Chinatown International District is ground zero, where a community’s vibrancy and ability to address fundamental public-safety and health responsibilities collide. As a community of predominantly immigrant people of color, it suffers the most when we endlessly debate how to address homelessness while public-safety and health issues are left as secondary concerns.

The district will not survive and thrive with inaction. Just look at the freeway ramps at Rainier Avenue South and Interstate 90 and judge whether public-safety and health issues are being addressed under current codes. The greater bureaucratic hoops the City Council is considering with regards to the encampment ordinance would make matters worse citywide.

Tents and encampments are not acceptable housing solutions. We need to ensure immediate health and public safety of the homeless, other residents, customers and visitors while reforming our service-delivery system so there are no unsheltered people in our city.

This legislation moves in the wrong direction: It would tie the city’s hands when it comes to addressing health and safety issues resulting from encampments in public spaces, such as parks, public sidewalks and roadways.

As business owners, we are the first point of interaction with many homeless individuals in the district. And many times over, we are the ones to provide a warm meal or a spare blanket for those individuals. My mother is a prime example of that generosity and compassion, and certainly understands the human dignity and respect afforded to everyone.

However, the debate on homelessness and proposed policies to protect their rights should not be done at the expense of hardworking individuals. Advocates speak about the need to strike a balance between the needs of the homeless and the community. Right now, there is no balance, and the proposed legislation would make matters worse.