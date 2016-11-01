What issues matter most to you this election? Updates from the presidential race grab the headlines, but there are many more candidates and measures on your ballot. These local races and measures matter — from your tax burden to the state’s minimum wage, from mass transit to climate change.

Fill out the form below and we’ll publish select responses leading up to the election to highlight the diverse issues that matter most to our readers.

And don’t forget to vote! Ballots must be postmarked Nov. 8 or put in a dropbox by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you have yet to fill out your ballot, check out The Seattle Times editorial board’s recommendations for select races and measures on the ballot.