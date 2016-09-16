Let’s remember why we passed the Growth Management Act. We did it because we did not want L.A.-style sprawl. We did it because we wanted to hold onto the beautiful farms, forests and wild lands so close to our cities and central to our Pacific Northwest identity and future.

THE numbers jar: Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Seattle averaged $925 in 2011. Today, it’s $1,999. In 2011, a Seattle home had a median price of $297,000. Now it’s $585,400. We all ask when — and where — does this spiral end?

These spikes have forced people from their longtime homes and neighborhoods. Some especially vulnerable people have become homeless. Even those of us who are securely housed feel a rising wave of anxiety. And families who might have easily bought a home five years ago wonder if that’s now just a dream.

Does prosperity need to have this undertow? Can’t something be done?

What if we relaxed the Growth Management Act? That’s what some ask. We’re clearly running out of places to build, right? So let’s just push out the boundaries and then everyone can have an affordable place to live [“Growth Management Act can’t keep up with housing demand,” Opinion, July 30].

Gene Duvernoy Gene Duvernoy is the president of Forterra, a sustainability nonprofit organization.

But not so fast. Sure, the land might be cheaper. But there’s a lot more to building a home. Start with all the new infrastructure you need: sewage and stormwater systems, roads, schools. All of that takes money to build and maintain, and someone has to pay. And a home is nested in a community of relationships, shared experiences and civic commitments. Those aren’t easy to build, either.

Then there are the costs in lost time. Your commute to work would probably be longer, and you might not be able to do it by bus or train. Also factor in the hours you would probably be marooned in traffic. Unless you like your favorite radio personalities better than your family and friends, you’d probably rather be home, tossing baseballs with your Little Leaguer or making dinner.

Before we panic, let’s remember why we passed the Growth Management Act in the first place — 25 years ago and with bipartisan support. We did it because we did not want L.A.-style sprawl and gridlock. We did it because we wanted to hold onto the beautiful farms, forests and wild lands so close to our cities — and so central to our Pacific Northwest identity and future.

Greg Johnson Greg Johnson is the president of Wright Runstad and Company, a real-estate-development company.

So back to the opening question: Isn’t there something we can do so that people can live affordably?

The answer is yes. And at multiple levels, it’s already happening. In Seattle, we’ve just renewed — and doubled to $290 million — our Affordable Housing Levy. We’re also getting closer to enacting a version of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s “grand bargain,” upzoning lands if developers help to add affordable housing.

We’re also seeing new, even unlikely, partnerships — for example, between the human-services group El Centro de la Raza in Seattle and the sustainability champion Forterra. Seeing gentrification and displacement as counter to both their missions, they’ll work together to secure land for affordable housing in close-in neighborhoods served by transit.

Private developers are stepping up as well. One of Wright Runstad & Company’s large-scale projects is the Spring District in Bellevue, which will contain nearly 1,000 new apartment units within walking distance of a new East Link light-rail station. As a mixed-use project, the Spring District will enable more people to walk to work and perhaps even eliminate the expense of a car.

Marilyn Strickland Marilyn Strickland is mayor of Tacoma.

In Seattle, thousands of new apartments at various price points have recently opened, according to real-estate analyst Dupree + Scott, with 26,000 more due in the next three years.

The construction is not limited to apartments, either. According to the real-estate site Redfin, 2,193 single-family homes have been built in Seattle since 2010 (as compared to a grand total of 3 in San Francisco, a city that many worry we’re becoming). Burien, Shoreline and other adjacent communities — all within the growth boundary and all less spendy than Seattle — have added considerable housing stock, too.

That holds true in bustling Tacoma, as well, whose revitalized downtown lands it on more and more national “best places” lists. In case you’re wondering, five years ago, a one-bedroom apartment rent in Tacoma was $638. Now it’s $1,116. And the median 2016 home value there: $226,600.

“Tacoma is 30 miles from Seattle,” you’ll say. But now you don’t need to make the trip by driving. The comfortable Sounder train runs between Tacoma and Seattle, and is offering more departure times and has Wi-Fi.

The Sounder train is yet another way that we’re adapting to the Growth Management Act: building a regional mass-transit system of high-frequency trains and buses that’s ever more extensive and efficient. And as the recent surge in light-rail ridership shows, people are more than ready to climb aboard. Passing Sound Transit 3 in November would further help our growing region.

None of the developments around building and transit take the pain out of the affordability crisis we’re suffering as a region — or the real individuals and families it’s hurting. But there’s no quick fix in relaxing our growth-management boundaries, either — just the certainty of lots of long-term regret.

The Growth Management Act has set us up to succeed by creating great neighborhoods and preserving our wild lands. So don’t throw it out; keep it. Let’s embrace the Growth Management Act and double-down to provide housing that all can afford and create transportation options that works for all of us. Do this for ourselves, our kids and for all those who will inherit from us this remarkable patch of the planet.