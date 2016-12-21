Now is the time for Republicans to closely watch President-elect Trump’s actions with regard to Russia. He should not be tempted to lift sanctions against Russia.

REPUBLICANS need to wake up and understand what the controversy over Donald Trump and Russia is really all about. Too many Republicans view this episode as a liberal attempt to delegitimize the election of a Republican and instinctively, tribally, rally to defend our team.

But the stakes are much higher than partisanship. Since World War II, our party has stood up against aggressive Russian communism, and, since the rise of Vladimir Putin, aggressive, imperialistic Russian fascism. If Donald Trump tries to lead us in the direction of appeasement rather than opposition, Republicans need to oppose him.

Let’s review where we are.

Chris Vance is a former state representative, Metropolitan King County Council member, and the former chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. He ran unsuccessfully this year for the U.S. Senate.

Putin is determined to rebuild the Russian empire and undermine democracies around the world, as described in The Atlantic. The Russians actively work to influence elections in many democracies, as The New York Times reported.

Russia invaded Georgia and annexed territory. When it did the same to Ukraine, the United States and the European Union imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia that have done real harm to Putin, his allies and the Russian economy. Putin desperately wants those sanctions lifted, which the next president can do with the stroke of a pen.

During the campaign, Trump said he is considering lifting the sanctions, and recognizing — legitimizing — Russia’s conquest of the Crimea. Rex Tillerson, while CEO of Exxon, lobbied to lift those sanctions and opposed legislation to make it harder for the next president to lift them without the approval of Congress. Tillerson is now Trump’s choice for secretary of state.

Trump also, famously, said during the campaign that he might not defend NATO allies if they were attacked by Russia. He, and those who blindly follow him, now seem to be the only ones who refuse to acknowledge the Russian attack on our election.

We know now that both the FBI and CIA believe Russia interfered in our election in order to support Trump. Putin’s own spokesman has said there were contacts between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

We also know that, as American banks became reluctant to loan Donald Trump’s businesses money, he increasingly turned to Russian investors.

And we know that in addition to Tillerson, several people close to Trump, including Paul Manafort, Carter Page and Michael Flynn, the incoming national security adviser, have very close ties with Putin’s Russia, and have advocated for closer ties with Putin.

Republicans like Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, on the other hand, are taking the lead in support of the Republican Party’s traditional strong stance in regard to national security and Russia. They are demanding an independent investigation of Russian activities in the election, and an increase in sanctions against Russia.

The world waits to see what President-elect Trump will actually do when he takes office. Perhaps he will adhere to the policy direction followed by Republicans from Eisenhower, to Goldwater, to Reagan, to Bush, and stand up to Russian aggression. But Republicans need to be wide awake to the possibility that he might attempt to fundamentally change direction, and change our party.

The debate over sanctions will be critical. If Trump refuses to punish Russia for interfering in our elections, if he lifts the sanctions imposed after Putin blatantly invaded two sovereign nations, and Republicans don’t oppose him, the modern Reaganite GOP will cease to exist.

If forced to choose, for the sake of democracy and freedom, Republicans need to side with Republicans like McCain and Graham, and not our new “leader.”