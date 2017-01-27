Opinion This week in cartoons: Trump’s first days, MTM’s last, women just getting started Originally published January 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm This week in cartoons: Trump’s first days, MTM’s last, women just getting startedBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: big shoes, fake news, TGIF? This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings Related Stories Want to prevent abortions? Provide low-cost contraceptive coverage Is Trump master of the whip? Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Want to prevent abortions? Provide low-cost contraceptive coverage January 27, 2017 Is Trump master of the whip? January 27, 2017 President Trump’s border-wall bravado is pure theater January 27, 2017 Repeal and compete: a federalist compromise January 27, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: big shoes, fake news, TGIF? This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryVictory against Backpage.com is but one battle in long war Previous StoryState Sen. Ericksen: Constituents matter
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.