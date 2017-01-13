Opinion This week in cartoons: Trump versus the FBI, the ACA and SAG Originally published January 13, 2017 at 4:12 pm This week in cartoons: Trump versus the FBI, the ACA and SAGBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings This week in cartoons: ‘Tis the season! Related Stories Fake news: Full circle Obama farewell: A great role model Share story By Monica Hinckley Related Stories Fake news: Full circle January 13, 2017 Obama farewell: A great role model January 13, 2017 ‘Hidden Figures’ sums up its era and can illuminate our own January 13, 2017 Personal responsibility and the rape debate January 13, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings This week in cartoons: ‘Tis the season! Monica Hinckley: mhinckley@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryFake news: Full circle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.