Opinion This week in cartoons: Trump versus the FBI, the ACA and SAG Originally published January 13, 2017 at 4:12 pm This week in cartoons: Trump versus the FBI, the ACA and SAGBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings This week in cartoons: ‘Tis the season! Related Stories Planned Parenthood: Abortion debate KeyArena: Go for Sodo plan Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Planned Parenthood: Abortion debate January 13, 2017 KeyArena: Go for Sodo plan January 13, 2017 Community colleges: Value them January 13, 2017 National Parks: Fund public lands January 13, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump praises Putin, messes with Meryl This week in cartoons: ethics, entertainers and endings This week in cartoons: ‘Tis the season! Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryFor the sake of future generations, it’s time to tackle the federal deficit Previous StoryFake news: Full circle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.