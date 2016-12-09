Opinion This week in cartoons: Trump picks cabinet, continues to tweet Originally published December 9, 2016 at 4:20 pmUpdated December 9, 2016 at 4:23 pm This week in cartoons: Trump picks cabinet, continues to tweetBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: RIP Fidel, recounts, pipeline, and Pelosi Editorial cartoons: giving thanks? This week in cartoons: election aftermath Related Stories Senate should not rubber-stamp Trump cabinet nominees The voters have spoken Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Senate should not rubber-stamp Trump cabinet nominees December 9, 2016 The voters have spoken December 9, 2016 Trump has given voice to anti-abortion activists in Ohio December 9, 2016 Finding spiritual anchors during hard times December 9, 2016 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: RIP Fidel, recounts, pipeline, and Pelosi Editorial cartoons: giving thanks? This week in cartoons: election aftermath Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySenate should not rubber-stamp Trump cabinet nominees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.