Opinion This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fire Originally published October 14, 2016 at 5:20 pmUpdated October 14, 2016 at 5:25 pm This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fireBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: more debates, fewer clowns; Donald Trump hates women? This week in cartoons: Pronto, swimming with millennials, Skittles This week in cartoons: Candidates’ health, Wells Fargo robbers, our warming globe Related Stories 2016 election: What century is this? City Council does due diligence; nuclear power is not worth the risks Share story By Monica Hinckley Related Stories 2016 election: What century is this? October 14, 2016 City Council does due diligence; nuclear power is not worth the risks October 14, 2016 2016 election: I’m sick of the debates October 14, 2016 Light rail: Saying ‘no’ to blank checks for Sound Transit October 14, 2016 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: more debates, fewer clowns; Donald Trump hates women? This week in cartoons: Pronto, swimming with millennials, Skittles This week in cartoons: Candidates’ health, Wells Fargo robbers, our warming globe Monica Hinckley: mhinckley@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous Story2016 election: What century is this?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.