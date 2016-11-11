Opinion This week in cartoons: politics, pollsters and the presidency Originally published November 11, 2016 at 4:41 pm This week in cartoons: politics, pollsters and the presidencyBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Cubs win, politicians lose This week in cartoons: Debates, denials and double standards This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fire Related Stories Creating strong minds and bodies: the importance of early intervention Canada finally acts on raw sewage pumping into our waters Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Creating strong minds and bodies: the importance of early intervention November 11, 2016 Canada finally acts on raw sewage pumping into our waters November 11, 2016 Invest in great teaching for all students — it can mean better lifetime earnings November 11, 2016 It’s mourning in America November 11, 2016 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Cubs win, politicians lose This week in cartoons: Debates, denials and double standards This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fire Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryCreating strong minds and bodies: the importance of early intervention
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.