Opinion This week in cartoons: I spy with my microwave eye, Nat’l Endowment for the Trumps, Gorsuch’s * Originally published March 24, 2017 at 11:02 amUpdated March 24, 2017 at 11:13 am This week in cartoons: I spy with my microwave eye, Nat’l Endowment for the Trumps, Gorsuch’s *Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: L is for “Liar”, White House “Madness”, Beauty and her “Beast” This week in cartoons: Sunshine week, Maddow bombs, lost hours This week in cartoons: Twitter travel ban, notable invertebrates, troublesome wiretapping Related Stories President Trump’s budget proposals: Readers weigh in ‘Fake’: from president’s lips to racist’s spray can Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories President Trump’s budget proposals: Readers weigh in March 24, 2017 ‘Fake’: from president’s lips to racist’s spray can March 24, 2017 Many unanswered questions for juror on Che Taylor inquest March 24, 2017 Sugary drinks: Where is cookie tax? March 23, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: L is for “Liar”, White House “Madness”, Beauty and her “Beast” This week in cartoons: Sunshine week, Maddow bombs, lost hours This week in cartoons: Twitter travel ban, notable invertebrates, troublesome wiretapping Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPresident Trump’s budget proposals: Readers weigh in
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.