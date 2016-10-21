Opinion This week in cartoons: Debates, denials and double standards Originally published October 21, 2016 at 7:16 pm This week in cartoons: Debates, denials and double standardsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fire This week in cartoons: more debates, fewer clowns; Donald Trump hates women? This week in cartoons: Pronto, swimming with millennials, Skittles Related Stories Sound Transit 3: Waiting could lead to greater costs; Plan for self-driving cars instead Equal pay for athletes: It’s a popularity contest Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Sound Transit 3: Waiting could lead to greater costs; Plan for self-driving cars instead October 21, 2016 Equal pay for athletes: It’s a popularity contest October 21, 2016 Homelessness: Show compassion and allow public camping and parking October 21, 2016 Voting is a special privilege not to be taken likely October 21, 2016 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Trump is toast, Dylan’s a poet, Samsung’s on fire This week in cartoons: more debates, fewer clowns; Donald Trump hates women? This week in cartoons: Pronto, swimming with millennials, Skittles Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySound Transit 3: Waiting could lead to greater costs; Plan for self-driving cars instead
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.