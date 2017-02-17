Opinion This week in cartoons: Chaos in the cabinet or well-oiled machine? Originally published February 17, 2017 at 11:43 amUpdated February 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm This week in cartoons: Chaos in the cabinet or well-oiled machine?Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Bannon fuels the fire, Flynn flees This week in cartoons: Sore losers, wealthy winners This week in cartoons: Trump’s first days, MTM’s last, women just getting started Related Stories SAAM’s troubled Volunteer Park expansion Voice your opposition to anti-immigrant, anti-refugee policies Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories SAAM’s troubled Volunteer Park expansion February 17, 2017 Voice your opposition to anti-immigrant, anti-refugee policies February 17, 2017 Demand accountability for patient safety February 16, 2017 Climate change: Carbon fee, dividend February 16, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Bannon fuels the fire, Flynn flees This week in cartoons: Sore losers, wealthy winners This week in cartoons: Trump’s first days, MTM’s last, women just getting started Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryVoice your opposition to anti-immigrant, anti-refugee policies Previous StoryDemand accountability for patient safety
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.