Opinion This week in cartoons: baseball and guns, our pastime and obsession Originally published June 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm This week in cartoons: baseball and guns, our pastime and obsessionBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Comey, Trump and polar bears This week in cartoons: Setting priorities, AMErica first, “covfefe” This week in cartoons: “Say Hello 2 Heaven”, White House leaks, Oval Office “tapes” Related Stories Trump’s attack on national monuments kills jobs and robs Americans Don’t roll back transgender protections Share story By Seattle Times staff Related Stories Trump’s attack on national monuments kills jobs and robs Americans June 16, 2017 Don’t roll back transgender protections June 16, 2017 Renters deserve a helping hand to meet move-in fees June 15, 2017 Don’t call baby boomers ‘elderly’ — try ‘late middle age’ June 15, 2017 More Photo Galleries This week in cartoons: Comey, Trump and polar bears This week in cartoons: Setting priorities, AMErica first, “covfefe” This week in cartoons: “Say Hello 2 Heaven”, White House leaks, Oval Office “tapes” Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySeattle income tax: Readers weigh in Previous StoryShame on Access transit for failing disabled riders and taxpayers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.