Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and the City Council were wise to pull back on the outrageously expensive North Precinct Police Station project. They shouldn’t compound the mistake by further increasing costs.

PUBLIC outrage over the soaring costs of a new Seattle police station finally convinced Mayor Ed Murray and the City Council to reassess the project.

It was obvious that $160 million is too much to spend on a grandiose North Precinct Police Station building when Seattle can’t afford basic needs, such as hiring enough police officers or addressing its homeless crisis.

This moment of clarity and responsiveness is as welcome as sunny days in fall.

Yet it’s too early to celebrate the return of sensibility in Washington’s largest city government.

Less encouraging was Murray’s attempt, in announcing the precinct pullback, to deflect blame onto his predecessor. It was under Murray’s watch that Seattle moved forward on a project after the budget nearly doubled from an original estimate of $88 million.

Costs soared in part because the city was trying to make an environmental statement and wanted to exceed its own high standards for energy efficiency. Pricey add-ons and aesthetic features further increased costs, to the point it appeared to be America’s most expensive precinct-building project.

Minor tweaks and project deferrals that, last month, cut the initial cost to $149 million didn’t go far enough.

Also troubling are efforts by Murray and City Council members to characterize the precinct controversy as a racial issue.

Yes, there are broad concerns about race and policing, but that’s a separate issue. It cannot be used as cover for what’s purely a city-management problem.

Seattle police and residents need a new North Precinct. They also need elected officials who exercise fiscal discipline when overseeing capital projects.

To continue demonstrating their newfound prudence, Murray and council members must resist the temptation to start over and design multiple architectural and facility options. That would further inflate the budget and delay an important project. It also would waste millions already spent scoping and designing the precinct.

The time for a community design charrette has passed. This is not a preschool art project where everyone gets a brush.

Voters elected Murray and council members to represent them, make hard decisions and carefully manage city projects and operations.

Seattle leaders were wise to pause the North Precinct project. They should use this opportunity to trim its budget, firm up its construction schedule and move on to more pressing problems.