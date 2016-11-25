The children of immigrants hear adults and sometimes peers say their family members are criminals or terrorists. Some are convinced that they are on the verge of being orphaned or forcefully removed from the only home they know.

I WORK as a therapist at a Seattle middle school that largely serves children of immigrants and refugees. So many of these students are panic-stricken over the outcome of the presidential election.

Regardless of their immigration status, all too often these 10- to 14-year-olds are convinced that their family will be deported any day now. Recently, I said, “See you next week” to a student, who replied in teary-eyed seriousness, “If I’m still here.”

Most of us cringe thinking back on our adolescence. Perhaps universally, these cringes are more vibrant when recalling middle school. It’s an isolating time, a time when our eyes and hands don’t recognize our bodies as they grow toward adulthood. Our ears don’t recognize our voices as they deepen and evolve. Our emotions and thoughts are hijacked by hormones and confusion.

The students I see usually qualify for counseling based on symptoms of anxiety or depression. Often a contributing factor is “current traumatic stress disorder” (CTSD). The American Psychological Association describes CTSD as “the psychological impact of living in conditions in which there is a realistic threat of present and future danger.” Nearly every student I see perceives that he or she is in real danger.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, immigrants in the United States and their U.S.-born children now number approximately 81 million people, or 26 percent of the overall U.S. population. Washington state, and Seattle in particular, is considered a gateway location for newly arrived immigrants. Washington state has one of the fastest growing immigrant populations in the country. One in four youths between the ages of 16 and 26 is an immigrant or a child of an immigrant. That’s a lot of us.

While in prison, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote, “All life is interrelated. All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. Tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever effects one directly, effects all indirectly. I can never be what I oughta be until you can be what you oughta be. And you can never be what you oughta be until I can be what I oughta be.”

Perhaps when we were tweens, at times we wished that someone would help us, stand up to those who bullied us or put us down or made us feel unsafe or less-than. How can we better support these children in these precarious times?

Support mental-health organizations that provide services to help immigrant families and children cope with stress and existing conditions that are exacerbated by the election. Donate to local organizations that support immigrants and refugees seeking legal status to remain in the US.

Words matter. Actions matter. Advocacy matters. Courage matters.

Now is the time to stand by all of our youths who suffer. They are our future, our present. And too many of them feel more vulnerable than they should. Too many of them are too overwhelmed with uncertainty to function as they should in school and in society.

We will never be what we oughta be until they can be what they oughta be.