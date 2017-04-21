Science gives us hope, illuminates truths and highlights pathways to a better future.

Now, more than ever, we need the power of community to stand for science.

If you close your eyes and imagine your community, what do you see? At the Women’s March last January, we saw people of all genders, ages, politics and backgrounds coming together and unflinchingly declaring that there is no true peace without equity for all. Our community said, “Hear our voice, no woman stands alone.”

Saturday, thousands of people around the globe will raise a collective voice to demonstrate again that we do not stand alone. At the March for Science, we exclaim, “we are all scientists! Hear our voice.”

Science gives us hope, illuminates truths and highlights pathways to a better future. Science informs and inspires us to overcome the greatest challenges and seize the most promising opportunities facing our world.

If only Seattle’s scientists marched, we would be a small — albeit well-informed — parade of proud geeks, impassioned about objectivity. Instead, an expanded alliance will come together to support the arc of discovery that impacts our everyday lives and inspires our imaginations.

On this Earth Day, the scientific community multiplies.

We are all scientists.

The promise of our collective voice extends well beyond Saturday’s march. To truly support science, we must stay engaged. Demand truth in public policy, speak out against funding cuts that target research, use our voices and our votes to support action that is informed by evidence, and — routinely and perhaps most important — foster fact-based conversations within our own networks.

Never have we faced greater urgency in applying science to address challenges around us. Decades of research have revealed the growing threat of climate change and, as we experience and adapt to its impacts, science promises our greatest chance at progress.

Saturday, on Earth Day, we celebrate science in understanding our environment, along with the role we all play in protecting it. Science shines a light on the benefits nature provides to people from all walks of life, ensuring we have clean drinking water, healthy soils to grow food, a stable climate, vibrant fishing communities, resilient coastlines to protect against storms and other benefits we rely on every day.

In the spirit of Earth Day, we can take further steps to support scientifically proven strategies to combat climate change — like exploring renewable energy approaches, learning about and reducing our carbon footprint, designing livable cities, installing rain gardens. Through these and so many other tangible solutions, we march ever forward in sustaining our precious planet, and thus ourselves.

Taking another cue from the Women’s March, we know that communities are stronger when diverse voices and conversations thrive. Just as more diverse ecosystems are more resilient to change, so are our communities. On Earth Day — and every day — we thrive when we support each other and the nature that supports us.

We are fortunate to live in Washington, where science takes center stage through a spirit of innovation and discovery that creates a living laboratory. We are a diverse community of imaginative thinkers — transforming technology and driving digital progress, crafting sustainable livelihoods from our rich lands and waters, and setting global standards in preserving the natural spaces that shape our identity.

This Earth Day, we invite you to join us in celebrating this scientific community. Embrace your inner scientist and take a stand with us. Take a stand for the remarkable discoveries that have brought our global community this far and for those yet to come, marching us into a future where people and nature thrive together.