I wish The Seattle Times would not glorify the birth of the baby giraffe at Woodland Park Zoo [“Blanket of sawdust cushions Woodland Park’s baby giraffe,” NWednesday, June 22].

Being born in captivity under the pretense of “Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a conservation program,” she is doomed to live as a prisoner all of her life.

Of course, a new baby, of any kind, will bring a ton of new visitors with their children and money appeals to the zoo!

The baby giraffe will never have a normal life in the Savanna and expansive land where giraffes belong; instead, gawkers’ oohs and aahs will be her daily jail sentence.

And her name will have a price tag. The highest bidder!

Claudine Erlandson, Shoreline