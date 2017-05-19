Thank you for the important column, “Sadly, King County still needs youth-detention beds.” Democracy is under attack from the extreme right in the White House, and from the extreme left in the Seattle City Council.
After exhaustive discussions, local voters approved the much needed new Children and Families Justice Center with about half of the originally proposed beds. This is democracy working.
Now that most basic system of governance must be defended.
Dan Morris, Seattle
