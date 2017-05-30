It is disappointing to read the factual inaccuracies of the Op-Ed authored by students of the highly regarded University of Washington Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy and Governance [“Save youth through intervention, not incarceration,” May 26, Opinion]. These errors perpetuate the false narrative of the opponents to the voter approved Children and Family Justice Center.

Juvenile justice is not a zero-sum game. We need both community-based programs and a replacement for the decrepit juvenile court and detention facility, the existence of which is required by state law. Current facilities are disrespectful to the youth and families required to use them.

Contrary to the writers’ assertions, most of the funds will be used to replace the courthouse with calming spaces for youth and families involved in child welfare and criminal cases; day care; private rooms for confidential conversations; a resource center; and community meeting space.

The remainder, approximately $45 million, is designated to replace the 210-bed detention facility with a therapeutic facility of no more than 112 beds.

To disparage King County Executive Dow Constantine is a low blow. His leadership with other county partners has resulted in investments of more than $85 million a year in programs that support youth at every stage.

Laura C. Inveen, presiding judge, King County Superior Court, Seattle