I read frequently that our governmental response to homelessness is to tax the rest of us. I am sympathetic to the plight of single-parent families. I totally reject the concept that I should pay for support of able-bodied drug addicts.

What have we learned from our country’s programs to recover from the Great Depression of the 1930s? I remember my folks talking about the Civilian Conservations Corps and the Works Progress Administration.

Why not now?



William R. “Bill” Best, Arlington