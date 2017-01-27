I am amazed and disappointed at the actions portrayed in the Seattle women’s march. What “rights” don’t you have? What on earth are you “fighting against”?

My family goes back 100 years in Seattle. I am embarrassed and saddened by this display of stupidity. This has got to be the most ridiculous “march” I’ve ever experienced. President Trump was elected by the people, for the people. He is willing to listen to all. What part of that don’t you get? If you don’t like it — build a bridge and get over it.

S. Emerson, Everett