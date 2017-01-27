I marched Jan. 21 with a local community of 150,000 individuals and a global one of millions. Then, and now, I found myself buoyed by the collective tenacity of voices that demand to be heard and acknowledged.

But I’ve also seen many voices, both male and female, chastising this march and the people involved for pointlessly protesting a “nonissue.” This incenses me. It makes my hands tremble and my palms sweat — all signs that my fight or flight instinct is gearing up for action. I won’t run, and neither will the millions of people who showed up on Saturday to fight inequality. No. We will fight because this is not over. We are not going anywhere.

There are people who say that our efforts are futile and unnecessary; that we whine about our already elevated status and are ungrateful for our privilege as American women.

Our efforts are not futile. Change starts as a seed and demands a groundswell of collective energy and vision to give it life. This is what happened on July 13, 1848, when Elizabeth Cady Stanton invited four women over for tea. This is what happened when, on Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. And this is what happened Jan. 21. The country we live in today is a far cry from where we began in 1776. It took centuries of protestation to achieve the degree of freedom we have today, and we are not anywhere close to being finished.

There is not a single word that encapsulates the feeling that lingered after the crowds had resided last Saturday. Some messy, beautiful amalgamation of gratitude, honor, grit and irreverence might cover it. But certainly not complacency or ignorance. Definitely not divisiveness or hate. Those words have no place in this fight.

Maren Rhodin, Seattle