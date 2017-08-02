Columnist Nicholas Kristof is infected with the standard sexual-revolution thinking of the day: Children and adults have unmanageable sex drives. They can’t help it, but our enlightened society as a whole can. We can engineer sex to be fun and hassle free, as it should be, of course.

After giving examples of individuals unwilling to curtail their sexual activity after circumstances changed their contraceptive coverage, Kristof writes, “Some of you are thinking this is outrageous irresponsibility. But we should also look at society’s irresponsibility in failing to help all women and girls get access to long acting-reversible contraceptives.”

I have a chocolate habit that just won’t quit. Can an improved, responsible society cover my liposuction surgery, blood-pressure meds, dental work, etc.?

Torger Helgeland, Auburn