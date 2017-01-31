In reference to the article on the Doomsday Clock, I was curious as to why the executive director and actual publisher of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Rachel Bronson, was not in the photo.

There were three men in the photo. I’m sure that there was some justifiable reason, like maybe she was sick that day. But is it just another instance of a woman not being given credit where credit is due?

Jean Mishler, Seattle