I am a young kid writing to tell you how angry I am that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is targeting wolf packs for killing cattle.

I disagree that the department should have the right to kills wolves, with young wolves born this spring, for doing what their instinct tells them to do. The article reported “it is the third time the state has killed wolves to protect the Diamond M’s livestock, beginning with the Wedge pack in 2012 and the Profanity Peak pack last summer.” The article also said that there were only 20 wolf packs living in Washington. Including the Sherman Pack, that’s wolves from three of 20 packs being killed to protect one rancher’s livestock.

Basically, we are letting the wolves come back to Washington just to kill them. Brooks Fahy of Predator Defense is right about how if the ranchers are going to let their cattle graze on federal land they should have to take care of their own cows!

Dorothea Kaste, age 9, Seattle