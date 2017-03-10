Can anyone deny that all the leaks made public by WikiLeaks have done the citizens of this country and the world a great favor?

The leaks during the election campaign disclosed what the Democratic Party was doing to presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and that led to party chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz having to resign. And the other emails, like those that made clear her relationship with bankers, provided clear evidence of her thinking.

Now the massive WikiLeaks Vault 7 release enabled the public to learn about a secret CIA hacking program targeting essentially the whole planet, using malware capable of bypassing encryption protection on any devise from iOS to Android, and from Windows to Samsung TVs.

The leaks provided the first public evidence that the U.S. government secretly paid to keep U.S. software unsafe.

The releases were confirmed by Edward Snowden by noting the code names in the documents were real and that they could only be cleared by an insider.

Richard Pelto, Kenmore