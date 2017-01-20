Why I’m marching on Saturday, but contrary to what you might think, it isn’t because my candidate lost. It isn’t to express angst over an uncertain future. It isn’t even to protest the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. I support our democracy, even when I don’t like the outcome.

I am marching because a host of vitally important issues weigh in the balance: health care, voting rights, education, the environment, Medicare — to name just a few. I want this government to know we are paying attention. We will hold them accountable.

I am marching because this election brought to the forefront the stark divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” in a way that has made it impossible to go back to living my privileged, comfortable life without trying to balance the scale.

I am marching because I love this country and I want to leave it a better place for my children. I have benefited immensely from the courage and conviction of those who came before. It’s time to pay it forward.

I recognize that it will take much more than a march across town to accomplish those things. But it is a start.

Sue Eastman King, Mercer Island