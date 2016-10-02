My friends don’t believe it, but I, a Chinese American with a master’s degree, am a Donald Trump supporter. It was an easy decision because I agree with Trump on three main things: The Iraq war was stupid and disastrous, political correctness is killing American freedom, and the U.S. has become like a Third World country [“Bruised Trump lashes out in many directions,” Page One, Sept. 28].

It was unbelievable to me how Hillary Clinton went along with President George W. Bush who hyped Iraq’s weapons of mass-destruction. The media can continue their obsession with fact-checking when Trump first came out against the war — the truth is that Trump was a private citizen while Clinton voted America into the war and thousands of American men and women to their deaths. Instead of achieving any peace, the Iraq war created more instability, not to say spawning the Islamic State in its wake.

Clinton may not have directly co-founded ISIS with President Obama, as Donald Trump once said (as a metaphor), and she is certainly trying her politically correct best not to call ISIS anything Islam, even though they call themselves Islamic State.

Censored or contorted speech is supposed to be for authoritarian countries like China, where netizens resort to calling June 4, the date of Tiananmen crackdown, “May 35” to get around the censorship. The difference, however, is only in degree when Americans can’t call ISIS radical Islamic terrorists or have to call lawbreaking activities “undocumented.”

Clinton may have experience, even debate skills. Trump has got the right direction for America, which should be smart, free and First World — and, yes, great again.

Wendy Liu, Mercer Island