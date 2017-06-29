Thanks to Brendan Kiley’s review [“Book-It Theatre’s play slides knife into racism,” NWFriday, June 16], I saw “Welcome To Braggsville” and attended the conversation afterward. As art works, the story and play are no different than a Confederate soldier statue or Fremont’s Vladimir Lenin. What each of us thinks of these works is a matter of individual taste.

I enjoyed and recommend the play. The dig at Berkeley’s culture of self-appointed defenders of others’ cultures was a nice touch. The author’s own imagination infused with his perspective and guesses at others’ perspectives was no reason to complain even as the show ended on a preachy note.

The conversation afterward was another matter. I learned that my fellow Seattleites found equivalency between a lynch mob and a mere Civil War re-enactment. In spite of any connection, they are completely different.

A Civil War re-enactment is a fun hobby, educational and everyone returns home unharmed. A lynching is ghastly, immoral and illegal as it consists of specifically and cruelly targeting an individual for harm — not OK, Seattle.

I hope that future generations do not tear down this play and ban it from the public square as ours has torn down today’s public art works.

John Peeples, Seattle