It was gratifying to be eloquently reminded by Danny Westneat [“The year we lost touch with reality,” NWSunday, Jan. 1] that I was not living in an alternative world by believing that life was pretty great here in America.

As a country we certainly have problems to address, but Westneat’s column reminds us we have a substantial foundation of achievement for collectively and individually stepping up and improving the many social, environmental and economic challenges that remain ahead.

Tony Angell, Seattle

