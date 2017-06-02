When I was in elementary school 65 years ago, our teachers and our principal emphasized at least yearly that wearing light-colored clothing, especially at night, would make it unlikely that cars would hit us by mistake [“Stylish dark clothing poses hazard on our dark streets,” May 27, NWSaturday].
It seems strikingly foolish that anyone would think that dark clothing is so beautiful that the safety factor is overridden. I suspect that most Seattleites don’t even think about it. I know that I have been laughed at by friends and even family members for wearing what they consider unstylish clothing or for strapping on a reflective band of some kind.
This excellent article will make no difference for the vast majority of people who walk on our streets. I am hoping it will make a difference for at least a few.
Richard Winslow, Mercer Island
