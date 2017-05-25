Picking up the newspaper on Tuesday, I was greeted with a large picture of four young people on a small raft and two older people rowing a boat. No one is wearing a personal flotation device.
Then, breaking news: Three people inner tubing at Flaming Geyser State Park fall from their tubes, two are rescued and one is airlifted to Harborview with a life-threatening condition.
Public practice needs to be changed. Please do not publish pictures of people on boats unless they are properly protected against drowning.
People have learned the value of helmets in skiing and biking. How many more drownings do we have to hear about until people wear PFDs while boating?
Joy Rogers, Seattle
