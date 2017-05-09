I’m struggling to remain calm after reading the article “Season’s inviting waters have chill enough to kill.”

Nowhere is there any mention of what will really save you from cold water, which is a wet suit or dry suit. A “horse collar” flotation device does not protect some important parts of your body – underarms and groin.

Washington Kayak Club was established 70 years ago, and it remains a suitable authority on protection from cold water.

Martha Parker, Renton