Speaking of walls, some famous walls come to my mind: the Great Wall of China, built to keep away northern invaders; the Maginot Line in France after the end of World War I; the Berlin Wall. They were complete failures.
At least the Great Wall became a big tourist attraction. I hope the expensive wall on the Mexican border, which is pushed forward by a man who boasts of not paying any tax, is attractive enough to bring tourists in the future after failing to do what it is supposed to do.
Tadamasa Ichikawa, Bellevue
