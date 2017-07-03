At first I was appalled at Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s decision to comply with an unnecessary request to send voter data to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter integrity. Now I am outraged to read her rationale: “ … We are required to comply pursuant to state law … ”

I could support her decision if there were any truth to President Donald Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud. Even if this information is a matter of public record, the fact that Wyman would acquiesce to such false and needless claims makes me wonder if party affiliation and loyalty clouds her ability to act objectively.

Ella Larrick, Bothell